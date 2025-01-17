Naidu here to prove a point

Parmesh Naidu

Coming down all the way from the Cook Islands to represent Fiji at the South Pacific Darts Championship next week, Parmesh Naidu is here to prove a point.

Naidu is one of the four overseas-based players named in the national darts side on Wednesday.

Originally from Sigatoka, Naidu migrated to the Cook Islands for work commitments eleven years ago and picked up the sport of darts just three years ago.

An electrical engineer by profession, Naidu is no stranger to national sporting duties.

He was part of the national side at the 2004 South Pacific Games in Fiji, where he competed in archery.

With darts almost like a national sport in the Cook Islands, Naidu took part in the local league soon after picking up the sport, working his way to the top 10 players in the country.

“In Cook Islands is like the thing over there, so I joined a club there I was in the Ma’i Club there. So it made me interested because I was in the SPG Fiji squad in 2004 that was way back, in the archery sport, so darts is much more similar, it’s a hand sport. So it made me interested to join their sport and I realized that I’m coping well with Darts, so then when I was playing the league I realized I fall under the top 10.”

Now, he is here in Fiji to prove his worth at the championship and improve his ranking.

Naidu brings a wealth of experience to the national squad, having helped Fiji finish in sixth place at the last championship in Tonga two years ago.

The South Pacific Darts Championship will be held at the Metro Events Centre in Suva from next week Tuesday to Sunday.