Nadolo disappointed with Drua treatment

Nemani Nadolo

Former Flying Fijian and Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo has expressed disappointment over the way members of the Fijian Drua Men’s side were treated before their clash against the Hurricanes in Naiper, New Zealand two weeks ago.

A post on Facebook has come to light showing members of the Drua side travelling at the back of a truck transporting their luggage to their hotel.

Nadolo wrote in a post that what transpired was frustrating, noting how other Super Rugby teams are treated when they play here in Fiji.

“Now think about this, every time Super Rugby franchise visit Fiji, they’re treated like royalty with police escorts and top-tier hospitality. Can you imagine a Australian or New Zealand team being put through something like this?”

Members of the side were also refused a late checkout at a hotel they shared with the Hurricanes ahead of their match scheduled at 4pm.

They later learned that the Hurricanes were given the green light for a late check-out, giving them ample time to rest properly before the match.

