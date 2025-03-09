Nadi outclasses Nadroga in thrilling matchup

[ Source: Fiji Football Association]

Nadi claimed a 2-0 victory over hosts Nadroga in the third round of the Extra Premier League this afternoon.

Both teams came out with strong attacking and defensive performances, but neither could find the back of the net in the first half.

The break seemed to fuel Nadi’s determination, and they returned with renewed energy. It was Eneriko Matau who made the breakthrough, scoring the first goal of the match in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite Nadroga’s relentless efforts to get back into the game, they couldn’t find a way to score.

To seal the win for Nadi, Rusiate Matarerega added a second goal, ensuring the visitors took all three points.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.