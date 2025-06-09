Nacuqu to replace Gilles Kaka

Fiji Airways men’s 7s rep Waisea Nacuqu has been called up to replace All Blacks rep Gilles Kaka, who has withdrawn from the Mike Friday Select 7s earlier today due to medical reasons, ahead of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Kaka was recently ruled out after medical advice confirmed he requires surgical treatment, bringing an unfortunate end to his involvement in the upcoming campaign.

While his absence will be felt, organisers are delighted to welcome one of Fiji’s most electric finishers into the squad.

Nacuqu brings with him a wealth of international sevens experience, renowned pace, and proven try-scoring ability.

Coach Mike Friday says Nacuqu’s inclusion ensures the Mike Friday Select 7s remains a formidable and exciting line-up ahead of the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

“Waisea is a proven match-winner at the highest level of the game. His speed, instincts, and professionalism make him an ideal fit for this group, and we’re excited to have him join the squad.”

Tournament organisers once again extended their best wishes to Gilles Kaka as he focuses on his recovery, while welcoming Nacuqu into the Select 7s environment as preparations continue.

The McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s will compete against a world-class field at the 2026 tournament, with fans assured of the high-tempo, attacking rugby the team is known for.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s runs from 15 to 17 this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Fans can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

