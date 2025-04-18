Murray eyes redemption in return against Waratahs

Back from a six-match suspension, Motikiai Murray is eager to make his presence felt in his return for the Fijian Drua this weekend.

The flanker was sidelined after a dangerous tackle in Round 3, a close bat-tle the Drua narrowly lost to the Waratahs in Sydney.

Now with the home crowd behind him, Murray says he’s ready for a physi-cal clash and to prove he’s learned from his mistake.

“I’m looking forward to a good and tough game. It was a tough game against the Waratahs. Since the last game in Round 3, I know they’ll bring a good physical battle on Saturday.”

Determined to bring discipline and impact to the squad, Murray has been focused on refining his tackling technique during his time away from the field.

And with the team back on home turf, he’s calling on the fans to show up strong.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

