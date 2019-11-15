Home

Rugby

More preparation time now for Fiji 7s says Baber

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 6:10 am

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will now have more time to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This is after the International Olympic Committee postponed the Games to next year but it will still be called the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says it give them more time and they’ve had a few injuries so they need to get these players back on track and give few other players more game time.

Baber says they’ll look at it as a positive as well and they will look ahead to their plan and see what’s needed to be done.

The national coach adds he will push the players to their limits.

Baber also says it’s important that the players have the self-management and self-awareness ensuring they will put their hands up potentially to be an Olympian.

