Ministry of Youth and Sports recognised for excellence

It was a proud night for the Ministry of Youth and Sports as they received the Achievement in Business Excellence Award at the 26th Fiji Business Excellence Awards held at the Sheraton Fiji Resort last night.

The prestigious recognition highlights the Ministry’s continued commitment to service delivery and organizational excellence within the sports and youth development sector.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia praised the dedication of staff members whose collective effort led to the achievement.

“The awards not only recognize hard work but also increase the capacity of all ministries, civil organizations, businesses, and companies in terms of productivity.”

The award serves as a major boost for the Ministry as it continues its mission to promote youth empowerment and sporting excellence across Fiji.

