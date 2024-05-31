MGM now a force to be reckoned with: Radrodro

You have surpassed all expectations and proven yourselves as a force to be reckoned with.

This was the message of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro during the celebration for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School athletics squad after their recent feat at the Fiji Finals in Suva.

MGM created history by clinching the girl’s division title at the Fiji Finals with 14 gold, nine silver and eight bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

The boys finished in a respectable fourth place in the boys division, winning three gold and six bronze medals.

Minister Radrodro says each member of the squad has demonstrated skill, dedication and a fighting spirit that has brought them triumph.

“From the very beginning, this victory was not handed to you on a silver platter, as you have embarked on a five-year journey as a family from the stakeholders of the school, parents, guardians and especially you the athletes.”

Radrodro commended the athletes who have faced countless challenges both on and off the field and track, which tested their determination.

The Minister says through unwavering commitment, the athletes have persevered through it all, training tirelessly to push their limits and never settling for anything less than excellence.

The athletes were awarded plaques, certificates and cash prizes for their efforts at the Fiji Finals.