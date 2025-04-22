Masi stood down, Matawalu sanctioned

Iosefo Masi (left), Peni Matawalu.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have stood down Iosefo Masi and has sanctioned Peni Matawalu after allegations of domestic violence.

The Drua has chosen not to comment further on the matter as they do not want to interfere with judicial processes and investigations.

Fijian Drua head of commercial and marketing, Shane Hussein, says the matter is being handled by relevant authorities and they await the outcome of it.

Iosefo Masi allegedly assaulted his de facto partner last week and had a special court hearing on Saturday.

