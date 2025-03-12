Masi back for Drua, Samusamuvodre moves to 12

Source: Fijian Drua

Center Iosefo Masi is back in the Fijian Drua lineup after recovering from an injury sustained in the opening round of Super Rugby Rugby Pacific.

Masi returns with flanker Vilive Miramira who is one of the six forwards coach Glen Jackson has named to come off the bench against ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Friday.

Jackson has rotated the squad from last week, reshuffling the backrow and the midfield and opting for a 6 – 2 split on the bench.

Haereiti Hetet teams up with Mesake Doge and Zuriel Togiatama in the front row with the dynamic locking partners of young Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila completing the tight five.

Meli Derenalagi will be at blindside and young Motikiai Murray returns as the starting number seven following a huge impact off the bench against the Chiefs.

Elia Canakaivata will be the number eight, co-captain Frank Lomani retains his place at halfback, partnering Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at flyhalf.

Ponipate Loganimasi and Selestino Ravutaumada have been retained as the wingers while Tuidraki Samusamuvodre shifts to inside centre to accommodate Masi’s return and Vuate Karawalevu is the fullback.

The Drua play Brumbies at 8:35pm on Friday and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

