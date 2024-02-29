Mariners' Matt Brash has serious elbow injury

[Source: Reuters]

Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash is dealing with a serious elbow injury, the Seattle Times reported.

The team shut down the 25-year-old right-hander last week when he felt “banged up” after a bullpen session.

The report indicated that Brash “could miss an extensive amount of time, possibly the season.”

Manager Scott Servais said the team would have an official update soon.

Brash was a bullpen workhorse in 2023, leading the majors with 78 appearances as he went 9-4 with four saves, a 3.06 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings.

Through two MLB seasons, he is 13-8 with a 3.63 ERA in 117 games (five starts). Brash has struck out 169 batters in 121 1/3 innings of work.