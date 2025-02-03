Malolo swim club seizes facilities for Pacific Mini Games

[Source: Malolo Swimming Club/ Facebook]

Tonga-based Malolo Swim Club is taking advantage of the swimming facilities in Suva, something they do not have the luxury of back home.

The team has made it their mission to leave a mark in the world of swimming and is doing its due diligence to ensure they are up to par when they head to Palau for the Mini Pacific Games this June.

Coach Siutaisa Toumoua says they have set goals for the upcoming games and will use their time in Fiji to improve in every aspect in order to achieve their goals.

“We are hoping to continue and improve our preparations in the next meet, the third one and the others we will be a part of to be held here in Fiji before we head to Palau this June. So we are hoping for them to you know continue on to gain the momentum and for them to secure a spot.”



She adds that while they don’t have proper swimming pools in Tonga, they resort to training at sea.

The team looks forward to hosting swimmers from around the world in the next six years, when they will have top-notch swimming pools to cater to swimmers at the Pacific Games.

Meanwhile, the team departs for Tonga today but will return for the second round of the Grand Prix Series, which will be held on the 1st of next month.