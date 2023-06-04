Maharaj wins Chess Standard Open

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji Chess Federation Standard Open was won by University of the South Pacific’s Yash Krishen Maharaj.

The 20-year old finished ahead of several ex-national reps at the Fiji Olympic House in Suva which includes Ronald Terubea who was second.

Ex-Olympiad reps Prashil Prakash and Rudr Prasad came third and fourth .

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

National Arbiter William Robert Raymond Bennion and Taione Sikivou administered the three-day event to help more new players achieve international ratings from the World Chess Federation.

Tanvi Prasad of Jai Narayan College won the women’s division ahead of Makayla Sukhu of Suva Grammar High School.



[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Young Latileta Masau of Dudley Intermediate School came third.

Zayne Elmond Keshwan of Jai Narayan College took out the secondary schools title while Yajash Sharma of MGM was victorious in the primary school division.