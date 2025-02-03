Luka Doncic joins Lakers

Photo Credit: theScore / Facebook]

In a blockbuster move that has sent shockwaves through the NBA, Luka Doncic is now officially a Los Angeles Laker.

The five-time All-Star point guard, who has dazzled with the Dallas Mavericks, joins LA in a massive three-team trade confirmed late last night.

The Lakers hailed Doncic as a “one-of-a-kind, young global superstar,” solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest stars.

The addition of the 24-year-old to their roster is expected to elevate the team as they continue their pursuit of another NBA championship.

The deal also sees the Mavs securing a first-round pick in the 2029 draft, marking a major step in their long-term strategy.

This bold trade signals the Lakers’ commitment to contending for championships while reshaping their roster around Doncic’s immense talent, while Dallas and Utah position themselves for the future.