Lots of work for Brumbies says Larkam

Despite doing well in their two Super Rugby Pacific pre-season games, ACT Brumbies head coach, Stephen Larkam believes they have plenty to work on ahead of a tough test against the Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Both trial matches were tough games for the Brumbies particularly in the first half but Larkam says he saw a lot of change in the second half across.

Larkam says their two warm up games have really put them in an excellent position for the start of the season against the Drua in Suva.

The former Wallabies fly half is pleased with their second half effort but his also thankful to have his first five, Noah Lolesio back.

The Brumbies will arrive on Thursday and are going to have their captains run in Suva on Friday.

Our Drua will host the Nawaka Youth tomorrow at their base in Legalega, Nadi while some players are going to Malolo on Wednesday.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Brumbies on Saturday at 3:35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

