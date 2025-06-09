Local players to participate in four-day hockey festival

[Source: Oceania Hockey Federation/Facebook]

Seven local hockey players have left for the Solomon Islands to take part inthe Female FIH World Youth Hockey5s Festival, which begins tomorrow.

Over the next four days, the players will participate in workshops, trainingcamps and matches designed to further develop their skills on the turf.

The festival is part of the Oceania Hockey Federation’s initiative to expandopportunities for women and girls, with a particular focus on strengtheningpathways in coaching and officiating.

The camp aims to deliver an international program centered on skilldevelopment, knowledge sharing and education.

Parallel programs for umpires, coaches and youth leadership will runalongside all athlete development activities.

Participants will engage in a mix of practical skills sessions and educationalworkshops while building new connections with peers from across thePacific.

