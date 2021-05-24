Lautoka coming in strong after long break

Digicel Premier League table leader Lautoka isn’t taking any chances against Navua this weekend.

The Blues, who were on bye last weekend and are preparing for an uphill battle, considering many of its players are still not familiar with playing on the artificial turf at Uprising.

Head coach Imidad Ali says the players have been following through their own individual training.

“Well actually I gave them a training program before and majority of the boys were following the training program I had given and when they came back I could see that they had followed it.”

Lautoka is also aware that Navua has created a lot of upsets and any slip-up during the game could be costly for the side.

The Sugar City side also has 8 national reps that joined just a few days ago.

Lautoka will take on Navua at 3pm today at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbor.

In other DPL games, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, and Rewa battles Suva at the ANZ Stadium

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.