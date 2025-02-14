Larkam expects physical encounter

Brumbies Head Coach Stephen Larkham

ACT Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkam is expecting a physical battle between his forwards and the Fijian Drua in their opening Super Rugby Pa-cific match tomorrow.

Larkam says he’s been keeping an eye on the Drua since their pre-season match, and anticipates a physical encounter up front.

He also says the Brumbies are adjusting well to the weather following their captains run at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning, and are excit-ed to play the Fijians on their home ground.

The Brumbies last met the Drua in May last year, where they secured a 28-20 win.

Tomorrow’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Brumbies kicks off at 3:35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.