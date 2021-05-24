Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|Shops warned for charging high fees|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols|Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages|Government unemployment applications closely vetted|TSLB students given extension|Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

Football

Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side qualifies for semi-final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 5:25 am
[Source: AFC Cup Facebook page]

Fiji-born Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side emerged as Group D champions after a 1-all draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in the 2021 AFC Cup.

His side now qualifies to the semi-finals after going into the match with six points from two matches, having defeated Bengaluru 2-0 and Maziya Sports Recreation 3-1.

However, the opposition’s Jonathan Fernandes put Bashundhara ahead in the 28th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan finally found the equaliser in the 62nd minute, Liston Colaco made amends for his earlier error, weaving his way into the opposition box, before squaring the ball to David Williams, who coolly slotted it into the back of the net.

Krishna’s side will now face off against the winners of the Central Asia Zonal Final match between FC Nasaf Qarshi and Ahal FC.

Source: Big News Network

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.