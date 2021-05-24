Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side qualifies for semi-final

Fiji-born Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side emerged as Group D champions after a 1-all draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in the 2021 AFC Cup.

His side now qualifies to the semi-finals after going into the match with six points from two matches, having defeated Bengaluru 2-0 and Maziya Sports Recreation 3-1.

However, the opposition’s Jonathan Fernandes put Bashundhara ahead in the 28th minute.

ATK Mohun Bagan finally found the equaliser in the 62nd minute, Liston Colaco made amends for his earlier error, weaving his way into the opposition box, before squaring the ball to David Williams, who coolly slotted it into the back of the net.

Krishna’s side will now face off against the winners of the Central Asia Zonal Final match between FC Nasaf Qarshi and Ahal FC.

