Koroibete scores in Knight’s 33-3 win over Mitsubishi Dynaboars

Fiji-born Saitama Wild Knights winger Marika Koroibete [Photo: JAPAN RUGBY LEAGUE ONE]

Fiji-born former Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete continues to shine in Japan, scoring a try as the Saitama Wild Knights cruised to a dominant 33-3 win over the Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars last weekend.

The victory keeps the Wild Knights unbeaten this season, following big wins over Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Samu Kerevi’s Urayasu D-Rocks.

Koroibete, who retired from international rugby last year after 63 Tests for Australia, crossed from a slick lineout move, racing away untouched to seal the result.

The 33-year-old has remained a key figure in Japan Rugby League One despite stepping away from Test rugby.

Captain Atsushi Sakate scored two tries, while Shota Fukui added another as the Wild Knights dominated proceedings and maintained top spot on the standings heading into the New Year.

The Wild Knights host Shizuoka BlueRevs in round four as they look to extend their perfect start to the season.

