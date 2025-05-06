Karan secures Australian scholarship

[ Source: Fiji National Sports Commission/ Facebook ]

The Fiji National Sports Commission has awarded an Australian sports scholarship to Fijian middle-distance runner Yeshnil Karan.

Karan set a new national record at the UniSport Australia Nationals Athletics Championship, winning the 10,000m long-distance race with a time of 30 minutes and 19.92 seconds which broke a 54-year-old record.

The Tavua lad has represented Fiji in several major international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, Pacific Games, and Pacific Mini Games.

At the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, he won gold in the 1500 metres and bronze in the 5000 metres.

At the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, he won three gold medals: in the 10,000 metres, 5000 metres, and 3000 metres.

