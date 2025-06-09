Jesus scores two in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Inter Milan

Gabriel Jesus. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Arsenal stayed perfect in the Champions League after a commanding 3-1 win over Inter Milan to secure a top-two finish in the league phase.

Gabriel Jesus struck twice as the Gunners dominated early, opening the scoring in the 10th minute with a close-range finish.

Inter hit back through Petar Sucic, who fired in from the edge of the box after sustained pressure.

Arsenal quickly regained control, with Jesus heading in his second from a Bukayo Saka corner to underline their deadly set-piece threat — their 19th corner goal of the season.

Substitute Viktor Gyokeres sealed the win late with a superb curling strike.

The victory extends Arsenal’s longest-ever Champions League winning run to seven matches and ensures home advantage in the knockout phase, while also avoiding the February play-offs.

