Jackson backs Valetini against Reds

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is backing Kemu Valetini to take control at flyhalf this weekend as the side prepares to face the Queensland Reds in Suva.

With Motikiai Murray ruled out, Jackson has reshuffled his loose forward trio and is looking for a strong defensive effort to contain the Reds’ playmakers.

The coach is also aware of the danger posed by Reds flanker Fraser McReight at the breakdown.

“Kemu moves into 10 just to give him a chance around what he’s looking like. He’s training really well, so he’s exciting.”

He added that the back row adjustments are vital to match the Reds’ physicality and breakdown threat.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Queensland Reds this Saturday for round 12 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match kicks off at 2.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

