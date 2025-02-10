Ireland three wickets from test victory over Zimbabwe

[Source: Reuters]

Wessly Madhevere’s unbeaten 61 kept alive Zimbabwe’s slim hopes of success in their one-off test against Ireland at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday where they need 109 runs to win while Ireland are three wickets from victory.

Zimbabwe were 183-7 when bad light brought play to a premature close at the end of the fourth day, which had been largely interrupted by rain.

Zimbabwe resumed on 38-3 overnight, still 254 runs from victory, and lost a further four wickets as Matthew Humphreys returned figures of 4-41 for the Irish.

Madhevere put on 65 for the fifth wicket with Brian Bennett and 56 runs for the sixth wicket with skipper Johnathan Campbell. He will resume on Monday with Newman Nyamhuri, who has five.

