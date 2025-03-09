Ireland Grand Slam hopes ended by rampant France

[Source: BBC Sport]

Rampant France took control of the Six Nations title race as they scored 34 unanswered points to thrash Ireland in Dublin and end the home side’s Grand Slam hopes.

Despite losing captain Antoine Dupont to a suspected “serious” knee injury after 30 minutes, France scored three second-half tries to move two points clear of Ireland at the top and avenge last year’s defeat in Marseille.

Tournament top scorer Louis Bielle-Biarrey crossed twice for Les Bleus and Paul Boudehent and Oscar Jegou also touched down to secure the bonus point before Damian Penaud equalled Serge Blanco’s French record of 38 tries at the end of a signature breakaway.

Article continues after advertisement

Dan Sheehan’s early second-half try put Ireland – who temporarily lost Joe McCarthy and Calvin Nash to yellow cards in either half – 13-8 up but France’s response was emphatic as they put themselves in pole position before hosting Scotland in their final game.

Ireland, however, must beat Italy in Rome next week and hope other results go their way as they chase an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title.

England, currently in third, can move above Ireland with a home victory over Italy on Sunday (15:00 GMT).

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.