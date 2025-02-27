Ioan Cunningham is the new Fijiana XV head coach

[ Source: The Independent ]

Fiji Rugby has brought in former Wales Women’s Ioan Cunningham to coach the Vodafone Fijiana XV for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup.

His impressive coaching resume includes leading Wales Women and U20s, as well as a successful stint as Forwards Coach for Scarlets, where he contributed to their European Challenge Cup quarter-final and Heineken Champions Cup semi-final appearances.

Cunningham’s strategic capabilities are particularly valuable as the Fijiana prepare to face Northern Hemisphere opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

His understanding of their style of play, combined with his ability to develop innovative game plans, will be a significant asset.

Cunningham said he’s excited to work with the Fijiana XV and looks forward to the World Cup.

“I am very excited to work with this group of athletes and staff. The potential of this group is huge, and I am excited and honoured to be given this opportunity to work with the team and represent Fiji. It is a very important year in women’s rugby, and I look forward to unlocking the talent within this team.”

Fiji Rugby CEO Rovereto Nayacalevu is confident in Cunningham’s ability to lead the team.

“We are excited to welcome Ioan to the Fiji Rugby vuvale. His expertise and experience at the international level make him the ideal leader as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup.”

This diverse experience positions him perfectly to guide the Fijiana XV on their World Cup journey.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.