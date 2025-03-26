Intense battle expected to wrap up Suva Zone 2

An action-packed day of athletics awaits as 50 finals, including the highly anticipated 4x100m relay, 200m sprint and long jump take center stage on the final day of the Suva Zone 2 competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

After a competitive first day, Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School lead the medal tally, setting up an exciting finish.

Marist is ahead in the boys’ division with 16 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals, while Suva Grammar leads the girls’ division with 12 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals.

The boys’ senior 4x400m relay, scheduled for 3.20pm, will be the final track event, while the boys’ intermediate long jump will wrap up the field events at 12.30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

