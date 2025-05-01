Injured Brisbane Bronco Reece Walsh expects fight for fullback spot with Selwyn Cobbo

[ Source: ABC News ]

Injured Reece Walsh is up for the contest with Selwyn Cobbo to win back his fullback jersey as he confirms his absence for the opening State of Origin match.

The 22-year-old suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in the round seven clash with the Warriors and the club said he was looking at four to six weeks on the sideline.

Cobbo transitioned from wing to fullback in the 40-18 win over Canterbury last round and had a blinder, as he did on the previous two occasions he played there.

Article continues after advertisement

Walsh is favoured to return to the position when he gets back on the field, with Cobbo having the versatility to play multiple positions, but Walsh won’t be taking anything for granted.

He spoke at the Magic Round launch on Thursday and mingled with fans.

“I feel like having that healthy competition throughout the club is good. It is only going to push everybody to be their best,” he said.

“‘Cobs is a freak. I have been really proud of how he is playing. If anything he is giving me some tips.

“It’s rugby league. It’s the next-man-up mentality we have at the club and everyone is stepping up.

“I am really proud of the way the boys are going, they are fighting each week.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.