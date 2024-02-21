Increase in venue hire rates

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

Starting next Monday, sporting bodies will have to pay more to use the Fiji Sports Council facilities.

In a statement, the Council says there’s a 6% increase in all venue hire rates.

According to the statement, the adjustment in venue hire rates has been necessitated by the recent change in value-added tax from 9% to 15% and has been endorsed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Fiji Sports Council says it understands the importance of the facilities to the sporting community and assures that every effort will be made to minimize the impact of this adjustment.

The Council remains committed to facilitating and promoting sports and recreational activities.

Meanwhile, the official reopening of the HFC Bank Stadium has been rescheduled to next Thursday.

Due to the delay in Tracks Certification, the Fiji Sports Council will not be able to host any events at the stadium until March 1st.