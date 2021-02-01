Hutson Cup bring out the best of the best

Eight men’s teams battled at the Suva Bowling Club today vying for the prestigious Hutson Cup.

Current and former national reps including veteran Semesa Naiseruvati are competing for their various teams.

Meet official Rick Eyre says the competition is tough.

“We’ve got eight teams represented here with one team coming all the way from Labasa. Several former and current national reps are participating and the competition is high.”

The three-day tournament will continue tomorrow with the women’s and men’s competition and the final will be played on Sunday.