Full Coverage
World record holder found dead

BBC
October 14, 2021 6:10 am

Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop has been found stabbed to death at her home in the western town of Iten, with police treating her husband as a suspect.

The two-time World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, who finished fourth in the Olympic 5,000m final two months ago, was 25.

Last month, Tirop set the world record for a women’s only 10km road race in Germany.

A criminal investigation is now underway into her death, with police saying her husband has gone missing.

On Wednesday, crime scene investigators were at the house of Tirop, who police say was reported missing by her father on Tuesday night.

