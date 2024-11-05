Slow punters turnout for Melbourne Cup

Grants Betting Sports City branch in Suva is seeing a slower-than-usual turnout for Melbourne Cup betting this year, according to branch manager Elishma Narayan.

She attributes the slow turnout from punters due to work commitments but remains optimistic that the crowd will pick up after office hours.

Narayan mentioned that typically, the branch starts filling up in the evening as betting enthusiasts finish work and head in to place their bets.

She added that the staff are prepared to assist newcomers, guiding them through the betting process to ensure a smooth experience.

The 2024 Melbourne Cup will conclude today at 4pm.

The main race will air live on FBC Sports from 2.30pm.