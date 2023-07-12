Three from three for Hockey women

The Fiji women’s team recorded three consecutive wins in the Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia.

Fiji Hockey Women’s defeated Tonga 3-1 in their third match.

They had earlier defeated the Solomon Islands 6-2 and Papua New Guinea 6-1.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, our national men’s team went down to host Australia 10-3 in its second match.

Looking at today’s matches, the Fiji men’s team will play two matches, starting with Vanuatu at 1.40 p.m. and the Solomon Islands at 5.50 p.m.

Our women will also play two games, facing Vanuatu at 4.10 p.m. and Australia at 9.10 p.m.