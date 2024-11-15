Player availability a challenge for Fiji Hockey

One of the biggest challenges the Fiji Men’s Hockey side faces in preparing for the upcoming Oceania Pacific Cup, is getting players to attend daily training sessions.

Head coach Shaun Corrie Work says player commitment is a big issue.

Despite this, he has been trying his best to get players to attend every scheduled training session.

Since most of their players have work commitments during the day, they are only available in the evening, and by then most of the players are worn out.

He adds that players in the western division do not have a proper turf to compete on, compared to those living in Suva.

“It’s been tough, trying to get leave back from work, but we’re moving along slowly so hopefully we can prepare well enough for the tournament.”

Work says he will be conducting a trials session for both the men’s and women’s teams at the National Hockey Turf in Suva.

The Oceania Pacific Cup will be held at the same venue from December 9th to the 12th.