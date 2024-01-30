Kiwis edge Fiji men's hockey 5s

[Source: World Sports Pics - Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji men’s hockey side was edged by New Zealand 6-5 in the 9th place playoffs at the 5s World Cup in Oman.

Kristoffer Mock scored a brace of goals while Tristan Tora and Leevan Dutta a goal each as Fiji led the Kiwis 4-2 at halftime.

New Zealand came out stronger in the second spell and piled on four more goals to Fiji’s one by Adrian Smith.

The national side will play for official placing tomorrow.



