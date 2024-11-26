Kirk continues Corries’ hockey legacy

Kirk Corrie

Hockey runs in the family for the Corries’.

Next month’s Oceania Pacific Cup will see another Corrie represent the Fiji men’s hockey side.

Kirk Corrie will be the sixth from his family including his three older brothers to run out for Fiji.

His grandmother Suzie Corrie and uncle Tiko Tan also featured for the national side.



Kirk Corrie

The Namata villager from Tailevu with maternal links to Tavuki in Kadavu says it’s going to be a priceless moment when he makes

his debut in the Oceania Pacific Cup.

“I was a bit emotional but it’s something that was on the bucket list that I’ve always wanted to tick but responsibilities and life has taken me away when it’s time for trials’.

Corrie is a photographer by profession and works for the Oceania National Olympic Committee.

He shares what it’s like is now that cameras will be focusing on him.

“It’s a bit surreal to know that my job is to be capturing the athletes out there on the sports field and now to be on the field and being captured is a bit weird trying to get used to the fact that there’s cameras at training sessions, you know you just can’t help yourselves and geek out like all the photographers that you usually sit with and mingle with during the games are the ones looking at you’.

The Oceania Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from the 9th to the 12th of next month.