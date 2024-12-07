Hockey heading in right direction

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/Facebook]

The development of hockey in Fiji is heading in the direction.

According to one of the tour leaders of the Australian Wanderers side Tom Persson, the quality of hockey in Fiji has increased significantly since their last visit.

The side is currently in Fiji for their hockey tour, and have been playing matches with national sides over the past few days.

Looking at their games against a few of the Fiji national sides over the past three days, Persson says there is a lot of growth in the performance of players since last year’s tour.

“We came over last year, and I’ve got to be honest, the level of hockey in Fiji has basically gone from here to there. They’ve shown a lot of improvement, particularly in your top boys area, they’ve really impressed me.”

The side has been playing matches against the national teams since Tuesday, and will carry on with their last round of games today at the National Hockey Center in Suva.