Fiji Men through to playoffs at NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament

Source: Fiji Hockey Federation

The Fiji Heritage men’s team have secured a spot in the playoffs at the NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament after an impressive run in the pool stages.

They opened their campaign with a dominant 8–1 victory over NZ Pasifika, setting the tone with fast-paced attack and clinical finishing.

In their second outing, they edged past NZ Asians in a thrilling 5–4 battle.

Their final pool match saw a tough contest against NZ Indians, where they went down 3–1.

Despite the loss, Fiji’s earlier wins were enough to carry them through to the playoffs, where they’ll now look to push further with momentum and pride on their side.

