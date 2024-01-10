Fiji hockey ready to take on the world

[File Photo]

Fiji Hockey head coach, Hector Smith is confident that our men’s and women’s national teams will do wonders at the 5’s World Cup in Oman later this month.

Smith says both teams have been preparing diligently and is ready to take on the big teams.

He adds featuring at the World Cup this year is the type of exposure our players need.

“Really grateful to them. And prior to this, we were training on the tennis squads, and we’re grateful that they allowed us to play them, and we’re thankful to them, and we’d like them to know that”

Smith says that they were fortunate to have been given access to the National Hockey Turf to train free of charge by the Fiji Sports Council.

Smith says that this gave another boost to the teams’ morale.

The Hockey 5’s World Cup will be held on January 28th-31st in the city of Muscat.