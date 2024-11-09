Hard work pays off for Police

Weeks of preparation for the Police Men’s Volleyball team have finally paid off after they defeated the Army 25-22 in the final set of the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Volleyball competition yesterday afternoon.

Head coach Laitia Senivata credited his players for their hard work and sacrifices, which have finally borne fruit.

He says their fans played a huge role in helping them secure the win, and thanked them for turning out in numbers to show their support for the boys.

“The police team always have big supporters and every year its becoming bigger and bigger. And I hope for a similar turnout next year.”

Senivata says the boys worked tirelessly over the past few weeks and deserved the win.

Meanwhile, the main clash of the tournament is set to take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm today.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.