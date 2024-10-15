Gymnastics Festival in Nadi to boost sport

[Source: Island Acro Gymnastics]

Fiji is set to host a brand-new gymnastics event aimed at showcasing local talent and promoting the sport in the country.

The Island Acro Gymnastics Fest will be held on the 30th of next month at the VOU Hub in Nadi kicking off at 11am.

Director and coach Michelle Lassen says the event promises a day filled with exciting activities, including a TeamGym Competition, featuring tumbling, trampoline and floor routines.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Island Acro Gymnastics]

She adds there will also be a Gymnastics Performance Challenge and workshops in Danish Performance Gymnastics, tumbling and acrobatics.



[Source: Island Acro Gymnastics]

To cap off the day, there will be a special social event for all gymnasts, as well as food stalls, merchandise and face painting available for everyone.



[Source: Island Acro Gymnastics]

So far, five local clubs have shown interest in participating.



[Source: Island Acro Gymnastics]

The public is invited to attend as spectators and to take part in the workshops.



[Source: Island Acro Gymnastics]

The festival will be held on the 30th of next month.