Woods leads tributes to McIlroy

Tiger Woods was among the first to congratulate Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters, welcoming him to an exclusive club of men’s players to have won golf’s Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland has became only the sixth man and the first European to win the career Grand Slam of Masters, Open Championship, US Open and US PGA Championship titles.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, had been the last player to win the Grand Slam in 2000, joining Americans Jack Nicklaus (1966), Ben Hogan (1953), Gene Sarazen (1935) and South Africa’s Gary Player (1965).

“Welcome to the club,” five-time Masters winner Woods wrote on X.

“Completing the Grand Slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you.”

McIlroy regrouped from missing a putt which would have secured victory on the 18th hole of his final round on Sunday to beat England’s Justin Rose in a sudden-death play-off.

The long-awaited triumph at Augusta National came almost 11 years after he won the fourth major of his career at the 2014 US PGA.

Nicklaus, 85, the winner of a record 18 majors and six Masters titles, said on America’s CBS: “I’m so happy for him. It will take the world off his shoulders and you’re now going to see a lot more of really good golf out of Rory McIlroy.”

Player, at 89 the oldest living member of the now six-strong Grand Slam club, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’ve always said he is the most talented player in the world today. He has the best swing by a mile.

“He is a hard worker and he deserves everything he gets. There were two shots in there that I will never forget for as long as I live.

“I’ve never seen such enthusiasm by the crowd. They followed Rory and they wanted him to win. The country can be very proud of him. He is a wonderful, well-mannered man who is doing an awful lot of good for golf.”





