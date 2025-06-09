Record turnout for charity Golf Tournament supporting men’s health

The Fiji Cancer Society and Pirates Golf Club, in partnership with Telecom Fiji, hosted their annual charity golf tournament today with a record-breaking turnout all in the name of men’s health and mental health awareness.

Now in its sixth year, the event attracted 34 teams to the greens, surpassing last year’s 30-team field and reaffirming its growing impact within Fiji’s golfing community.

Organisers are aiming to raise at least $30,000 from the tournament, with all proceeds going toward men’s health initiatives and the ongoing outreach work of the Fiji Cancer Society.

Pirates Golf Club representative Frank Chan said the club takes pride in continuing this initiative, which combines sport and service for a meaningful cause.

“Each year we try to raise funds for the Cancer Society with the assistance of clubs from the PG Golf Clubs, and it’s our way of contributing to the vital work they do for those affected by cancer.”

The event not only celebrated competition but also underscored the power of sport in driving community awareness and support for life-saving causes.

The event concluded at the Fiji Golf Club in Rifle Range, Vatuwaqa yesterday.

