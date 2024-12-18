Golf tournament raises over $33k

[Source: Telecom Fiji/ Facebook]

Over $33,000 was raised at the annual Telecom Fiji Charity Golf Tournament last month in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The partnership with the Fiji Cancer Society now into its third year brought together passionate golfers, community leaders, and supporters, raising a record-breaking $33,420 which is the highest amount to date.

This year’s funds surpassed previous totals, including $25,137 in 2023 and $19,288 in 2022, reflecting the event’s growing impact and the generosity of its participants.

The funds will empower the Fiji Cancer Society to expand outreach programs, improve resources, and enhance patient support services, including the purchase of essential equipment for cancer testing, diagnosis, and care.



In alignment with the Movember initiative, the event also offered free Prostate-Specific Antigen screenings in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, emphasizing the importance of early detection and preventive healthcare.