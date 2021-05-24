Home

Golf

90th Lautoka Open a success

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 2:52 pm

The longest running golf tournament in the country was a success.

Around 100 golfers competed in the 90th Lautoka Open Golf Championship yesterday with Roneel Prakash scooping the top prize and James Pridgeon taking out the Armature division.

Prasad says winning at his home course is far sweeter than the actual prize.

He says the win puts him on track to ranking the local number one by the end of the year.

“Next is Presidents Cup which is a $10,000 event. I think after this win, i would go top of the order of merit so i need to perform really well next week to maybe top for the year.”

Armature division winner, Pridgeon says the the win was unexpected.

“It was all about coming out and catching up with my childhood friends that o grew up with in Pacific Harbor and just to come out and enjoy. It shows that sometimes you perform the best when you’re actually enjoying what you doing and i think that’s what happened today.”

Prakash took home $1,100 while Tomasi Tuivuna settled for second and Sam Lee for third place.

