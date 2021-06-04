Golden opportunity for Rova and Rabua

National swimmers Cheyenne Rova and Epeli Rabua have the opportunity to access high-performance training and coaching in Australia, something that was a challenge locally.

The swimmers left the country over the weekend for training and competition in Australia in preparation for the Tokyo, Japan Olympic Games.

President Ben Rova says this is an opportunity for them to better prepare themselves as the Olympics loom.

Article continues after advertisement

“Having this opportunity, not only for them to go overseas and complete their final training preps and even for the swimmer that has decided to train here locally, the best we can do as a federation is to give them this exposure, go out there and do their stuff.”

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar says training and competing in a high-level environment will enable the swimmers to see where they stand.

“Even though they are training as hard as they can, it’s probably not as good as if they were in an environment that had the proper facilities and support in terms of high-level coaching and all of that.”

The two swimmers will compete in the 2021 Courtyard short course by the Marriott New South Wales Country.