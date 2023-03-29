Glad to have Talacolo back: Gollings

Fiji Airways men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings says they’re happy to have Joseva Talacolo back in the team for Hong Kong.

Talacolo forced his way into the Hong Kong 7s squad along with Police duo Suliano Volivoli and Terio Tamani as well as Napolioni Bolaca.

He had been out of the past tournaments as he was nursing a leg injury which required more than five to six weeks of rest.

Gollings says they wanted Talacolo to fully recover before he could join the squad.

“We target Marist as his return and he has proven himself as one of the world’s best with what he does. Ye we want back in the squad because he does things others can’t do and he’s a real threat to other opposition so it’s exciting that he is back.”

Talacolo could be the answer to the team’s struggles in winning restarts as seen in the past few tournaments.

The Fiji 7s will meet Samoa at 7.28pm on Friday in its first match.

On Saturday they’ll face Canada at 3.52 and Argentina at 8.27pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5:04pm before meeting Brazil at 9.04pm then Australia at 1.55pm on Saturday.