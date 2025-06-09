Funding key focus as Fiji prepares for Commonwealth Games

With the Commonwealth Games fast approaching, funding and athlete support remain the biggest challenges facing Fiji’s preparations, according to FASANOC Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Kilner.

She says ensuring athletes are properly resourced before they step onto the international stage is central to FASANOC’s role.

Kilner explained that preparation goes well beyond day-to-day training sessions, with significant costs involved in competition exposure, medical care and overall athlete wellbeing.

She stressed that without adequate funding, it becomes difficult to give athletes the level of preparation required to compete at the highest level.

“Our biggest hurdle is funding and providing the proper support for our athletes. At the end of the day our job is here to support the athletes. Funding goes towards their training, and training doesn’t just mean going to the track, the pool or the gym. It also means participating in competitions leading up to the Commonwealth Games, and that is a big cost.”

She added that athlete support also includes essential services such as medical care, health and wellness programs and nutrition, all of which play a critical role in performance and longevity.

“When we talk about funding from a FASANOC perspective, it comes in two folds. One is logistical funding, where we’re talking about airfares, accommodation and related costs. But the other funding is really to support our athletes and their preparation towards the Games.”

FASANOC continues to work closely with government, national federations and partners to secure the necessary resources to ensure Fiji’s athletes are well prepared to compete with pride at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

