FRU releases funding to kick-start school rugby competition

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed the release of funds to support the start of this year’s Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competition, ensuring zone and sub-zone matches get underway this week.

Speaking to media, FRU Interim CEO Koli Sewabu said the union is committed to ensuring the smooth running of the prestigious secondary school rugby competition and is working closely with Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union to facilitate operations on the ground.

“Yes, we are releasing funds to Fiji Secondary School today so that they can distribute that to the zones and subzones so they can kick-start their competition this week.”

The financial support comes at a crucial time as the 2025 Deans and Raluve seasons officially begin this Saturday. Sewabu also hinted that further planning is underway as part of discussions around the upcoming national budget to support school rugby development across Fiji.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competitions remain key pathways for young rugby talent in the country, and the FRU’s backing is expected to boost both participation and competition standards this season.

