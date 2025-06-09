FRPA launches European division after landmark tour

The Fiji Rugby Players Association has completed a groundbreaking Northern Tour that has resulted in the creation of the Association’s first overseas branch, FRPA Europe, marking a major step in strengthening support systems for Fijian players abroad.

The joint mission with the Fiji Rugby Union saw high-level engagements with the French Rugby Federation, professional clubs and key stakeholders, with player welfare placed at the centre of all discussions.

FRPA Chairman Ilivasi Tabua praised the partnership behind the tour, saying the initiative reflects “a renewed commitment from Fiji’s rugby administration to prioritize player welfare.”

The newly established FRPA Europe Division will be based in France and led by former Flying Fijians Sisa Koyamaibole, Sunia Koto, Timoci Naqusa and Masivanua Matadigo. It will provide direct support to Fijian players across Europe and begin building a wider network within Fijian communities there.

Tabua said the FRPA and FRU are working with the French Rugby Federation to develop structured transition programs for players heading into professional careers overseas, as well as long-term planning for life after rugby.

The tour also highlighted growing concerns about agent misconduct, with French clubs flagging cases of exploitation involving Fijian players. Tabua said the FRPA will now investigate these practices and create mechanisms to hold agents accountable.

The visit also laid groundwork for Fiji’s Tier One fixtures in Europe next year, with FRPA Europe set to assist in logistics and player support.

Tabua described the tour as “just the beginning,” adding that the Association will now accelerate efforts to strengthen protections and opportunities for Fijian players and legends throughout Europe.

